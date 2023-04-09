Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $177,000 in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury makes up 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $2,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

UST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.18. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

