Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $846,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 1,284,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,833. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

