Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE PSI opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$985.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$11.19 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.63.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

