Peak Financial Management Inc. Invests $496,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 927,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

