Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,508 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for 2.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000.

FMAT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,476. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

