PFG Advisors Acquires 1,451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

