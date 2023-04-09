PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 115,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.