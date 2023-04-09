PFG Advisors Has $3.08 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

