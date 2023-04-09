PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

