PFG Advisors Sells 4,802 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

