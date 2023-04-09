PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

