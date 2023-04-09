Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

