Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $16.69 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

