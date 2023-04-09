Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.