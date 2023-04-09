Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.