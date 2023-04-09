Piper Sandler Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $39.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

