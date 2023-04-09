Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

