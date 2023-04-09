Polygon (MATIC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003905 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $9.99 billion and $156.80 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polygon has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,164,469,069 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.

