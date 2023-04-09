PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $522,125.25 and $177.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00319862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,824 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

