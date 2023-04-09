Presearch Price Reaches $0.0879 on Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Presearch has a total market cap of $34.87 million and $137,410.60 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

