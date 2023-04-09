PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $70.15 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

