Prom Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Prom has a market capitalization of $99.54 million and $28.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00019536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.73495644 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,568,466.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

