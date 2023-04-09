ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

