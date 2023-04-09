QUASA Tops One Day Volume of $775.41 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $775.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,322.02 or 0.99996563 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179489 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $481.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

