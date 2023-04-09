Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.