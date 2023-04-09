Raymond James Cuts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $26.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CADE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE CADE opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

