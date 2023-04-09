Raymond James Trims First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price to $43.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.4 %

First Merchants stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. Analysts expect that First Merchants will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

