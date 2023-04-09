RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

