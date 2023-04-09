RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

