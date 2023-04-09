RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 20,624 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.