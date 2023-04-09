RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 37,941 Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.77% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 855,462 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 535,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 295,757 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

