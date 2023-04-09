RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 7,153 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.2% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

