Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UTG opened at $29.08 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at $244,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

