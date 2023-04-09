Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2406 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.90) to GBX 7,575 ($94.08) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($93.14) to GBX 7,800 ($96.87) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,893.75.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

