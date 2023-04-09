Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT remained flat at $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on RWT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

