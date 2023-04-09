Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $101.20 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Request has a total market capitalization of $101.20 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10150855 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,250,605.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

