Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.