Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $16,884.29 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,312.59 or 1.00017031 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

