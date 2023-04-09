Safe Price Hits $11.44 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $11.44 or 0.00040245 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $238.45 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00151321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003572 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.94174793 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

