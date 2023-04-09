Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

