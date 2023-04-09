Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.