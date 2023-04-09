Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $95,110.38 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,390,675 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00590293 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

