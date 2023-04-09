Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 379,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,800,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 185,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 175,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 167,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 1,652,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,794. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

