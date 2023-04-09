Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,372 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 7.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,451. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.