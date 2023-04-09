Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 257,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

