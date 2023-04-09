SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 26.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in SciPlay by 3.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

