SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

