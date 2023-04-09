SelfKey Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and $9.40 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

