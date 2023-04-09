Siacoin Market Capitalization Hits $227.52 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $227.52 million and $6.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,936.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00321404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00568432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00072703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00445649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,082,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

