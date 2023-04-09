SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $464.21 million and approximately $56.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00030108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018804 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,148.31 or 1.00016987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38109718 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $50,423,313.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

